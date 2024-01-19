WestRock in Lexington closing, getting rid of 153 jobs
WestRock in Lexington closing, getting rid of 153 jobs
WestRock in Lexington closing, getting rid of 153 jobs
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.
After laying off over 1,000 workers across multiple divisions last week and cutting 100 jobs at YouTube, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to its staff warning more layoffs are expected this year.
This weightless, natural formula refreshes and degreases hair without a hint of chalky, gritty dry-shampoo residue.
It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.
Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.
See for yourself why over 8,600 Amazon shoppers — including those with arthritis — swear by it.
Ever since a heated exchange with Rory McIlroy in which he was allegedly told to "just play better," Grayson Murray has done just that.
The employee reductions planned by Citigroup would likely leave it with the smallest workforce among the big four banks in the US.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
Google is laying off over 1,000 employees across multiple divisions, including engineering and services, late Wednesday. The affected divisions include voice-activated Google Assistant as part of the knowledge and information product team restructuring; and the Devices and Services PA (DSPA) team that manages Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware.
One creator is sharing a concept known as the "90 Day Dinner" in hopes of combating loneliness and isolation.
Less than a year after his CNN firing, Lemon announces his comeback with a new 30-minute show on X, formerly known as Twitter, that will stream three times a week.
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people across Prime Video and Amazon Studios. This is a money-saving move, as usual, and follows the company gutting Twitch by 35 percent.
Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.
Amazon-owned Twitch is preparing to lay off 35 percent of its employees or around 500 people.
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
The pendulum of the job market will likely swing back to employers this year, putting more pressure on workers.