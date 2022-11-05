Is Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE) Potentially Undervalued?

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$33.93 and falling to the lows of CA$23.61. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Westshore Terminals Investment's current trading price of CA$23.61 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Westshore Terminals Investment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Westshore Terminals Investment

What's The Opportunity In Westshore Terminals Investment?

The stock is currently trading at CA$23.61 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 33% compared to my intrinsic value of CA$17.80. This means that the opportunity to buy Westshore Terminals Investment at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, Westshore Terminals Investment’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Westshore Terminals Investment generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Westshore Terminals Investment, at least in the near future.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe WTE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WTE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you'd like to know more about Westshore Terminals Investment as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Westshore Terminals Investment has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Westshore Terminals Investment, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here