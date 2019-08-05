Is Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation’s (TSE:WTE) 17% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Westshore Terminals Investment:

0.17 = CA$179m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Westshore Terminals Investment has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Westshore Terminals Investment's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Westshore Terminals Investment's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.0% average in the Infrastructure industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Westshore Terminals Investment's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that , Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an ROCE of 17%, less than the 30% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Westshore Terminals Investment's past growth compares to other companies.

TSX:WTE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Westshore Terminals Investment's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Westshore Terminals Investment has total liabilities of CA$67m and total assets of CA$1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 6.0% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, Westshore Terminals Investment's decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.