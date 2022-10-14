Westside High on lockdown after police search for armed man in the area

Westside High School is currently on lockdown due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools has confirmed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were searching at a mobile home park near the school after getting reports of an armed man in the area.

Westside High School was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown, meaning students and staff are “limited to essential movement only,” as a result of the police activity.

Police have exhausted their search efforts and did not find the man, so they are wrapping up, JSO said.

