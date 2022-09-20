Westside High School employee accused of sexual conduct with student; charges dropped

UPDATE, 9/20/2022 | The charges against Julie Rodeheaver have been dropped, Duval County court records show.

UPDATE, 3/8/2022 | Action News Jax is learning more about the Westside High School employee who was recently arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a student.

On Tuesday we obtained the unredacted arrest report for Julie Rodeheaver, who worked as a classroom paraprofessional for Duval County Public Schools prior to her arrest.

The report states that on Feb. 28, members of the JSOs Child Protection Team met with the Westside High School student who told investigators that Rodeheaver, 42, performed a sex act on him on school property.

ORIGINAL STORY, 3/7/2022 | A Westside High School employee has been arrested for engaging in sexual conduct with a student, Duval County Public School has confirmed.

In an arrest report obtained by Action News Jax, Julie Rodeheaver, 42, was arrested following an interview with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators on Feb. 28.

DCPS says Rodeheaver worked as a classroom paraprofessional—such individuals often serve as instructional aides or teacher assistants.

On Tuesday, March 1, Westside High School Principal Jamelle Wilcox sent the following recorded message to parents:

“Good afternoon families, this is Principal Wilcox calling. Unfortunately, I’m calling with some difficult news, but it is news that I believe you need to be aware of as parents. We’ve recently learned that a paraprofessional associated with your student’s class Ms. Rodeheaver, was arrested on allegations involving sexual conduct with a student. Police are in contact with the victim’s family.”

“While the presumption of innocence applies, the employee will be removed from the school and reassigned to duties with no student contact during the course of the judicial process and the district’s investigation into the matter. Again, difficult news, but I know that you would want to be informed as parents and guardians of children in this setting.”

