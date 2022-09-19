Westside High student arrested after being found with drugs, loaded gun in car on campus, DCPS says

A Westside High School student was arrested Friday when they were found with drugs and a loaded gun in the parking lot of the school at the end of the football game on campus, according to a message that was sent to the school’s families.

The message, sent on behalf of the school’s Principal Vincent Foster, said he was “very disappointed” to have to inform families of the arrest and that it is “completely unnecessary for a young man or woman to make a decision that results in this outcome.”

Foster thanked “the citizens who shared this information with police” that led to the arrest. He said on Monday, the school would implement metal detectors and screening of all student belongings.

Action News Jax is working to obtain the police report to get more information about the arrest. Read the full message from Principal Foster below:

“Good Evening Westside High School families, this message is being sent on behalf of Principal Foster. I apologize for interrupting your weekend, but I need to share information with you about something that transpired at the end of our football game on Friday evening.

“I am very disappointed to report that one of our students was arrested. The arrest occurred when our school police confirmed the student was in possession of a loaded firearm and drugs in a car in our parking lot.

“It is troubling to me when a young person becomes involved in this type of activity. Our school offers so much to help young people achieve very positive life goals; it’s just completely unnecessary for a young man or woman to make a decision that results in this outcome.

“While I am saddened, I am also very thankful for the citizens who shared this information with the police. I urge everyone to continue sharing information with law enforcement about any kind of threat to the security of our school and the safety of our students. Student and staff safety is always our highest goal, and with that goal in mind, we will implement metal detectors and screening of all student belongings upon entry to the campus on Monday.

“Finally, if there is ever anything more our school team can do to support your children in setting and achieving positive goals -- while avoiding anything that might derail their potential -- please call me directly. I know you want the best for your student. Please know that I do, too.

“Thank you, and I look forward to seeing our students on Monday morning.”

