Westville man's BBQ business booming

Dec. 18—WESTVILLE — The story of Col. Harland Sanders — who founded KFC later in life — motivates Dave Johnson.

"He didn't start his stuff until he was my age," the 66-year-old Westville man said, "and he become a multi-millionaire.

"All I want to do is make a comfortable living. When I die, I want to die living comfortably."

Johnson's on the right track.

After retiring from his job at Kroger Warehouse in Shelbyville, Ind., the Tilton native returned to Vermilion County to chase his restaurant dreams. He started Dave's Double Barrel BBQ with a food truck in 2017 and expanded with a mobile trailer.

"I have nervous energy," he said. "I said I can't sit and do nothing when I retired."

On Nov. 30, he introduced inside dining: 4,000-square feet and 72 seats at 1520 N. State St. in Westville.

"I try to do my best when I try something," the 1976 Danville High grad said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. With a crew of five, Johnson has applied for a liquor license with plans to seek a gaming license.

Fans of BBQ and the Bears were in hog heaven Sunday, chowing down and watching the win against the Lions on a 14-foot screen inside the restaurant.

"People are loving us," he said, citing a method that involves indirect heat using peach wood and apple wood. "I cook it slow and don't cut corners."

That his new venture requires long hours hasn't been a deterrent. In face, he's happier than ever.

"The gratification I get from people with a smile on their face when they eat my barbecue, it fills a void in my life," he said. "I feel that I'm doing something real positive. That's the reason I started this. My self-esteem is 1,000 % better than it was."

***

The president of Smitty's Car Wash said construction of the Champaign location should wrap up in January "and I think we'll be washing cars by the middle of March."

The site at 1703 S. Neil St. will reflect its proximity to the University of Illinois with "an orange color scheme," Ben Sampson said.

Work also continues on a Smitty's at at 3215 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Construction is scheduled for completion in June with plans on a late July opening, Sampson said.

New to Illinois, Smitty's has 10 locations in Texas.

"We try to identify areas that are underserved," Sampson said. "We saw a need" in Champaign and Danville.

***

Eichelberger Field, the home of Illinois softball, has hit a home run in the eyes of Sports Field Management Association.

The Urbana layout was named a 2023 "Field of the Year" in the college division by SFMA, a nonprofit, professional association for the nearly 3,000 men and women who manage sports fields worldwide.

Each recipient will be highlighted in an upcoming issue of SportsField Management Magazine, SFMA's monthly publication.

Illinois alum and Illini super fan Lila Jeanne "Shorty" Eichelberger's financial backing made possible a stadium that honors the family of her late husband Paul. It opened in 2001.