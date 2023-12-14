Westville prison employee charged with smuggling marijuana into facility in her wig

WESTVILLE — A program coordinator at Westville Correctional Facility is accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana cigarettes into the prison in her wig.

Elizabeth Malstaff is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

Prosecutors claim in court filings that the 62-year-old LaPorte woman raised the suspicions of prison security officers when they felt a “hard object” between her legs during a pat down search on Dec. 7 at the main gate.

Prosecutors claim Malstaff explained the object was two pads taped together to absorb urine because the medication she takes caused her to lose control of her bladder.

She then allegedly declined to grant permission for a strip search and body scan, which is similar to an X-Ray, even after being informed prison workers are required to comply with such requests.

About three hours later, prosecutors claim, Malstaff was forced to remove her undergarments after prison security obtained a search warrant.

A maxi pad retrieved from her mid-section contained no contraband.

According to prosecutors, Malstaff was then asked to remove her wig but pulled it back only far enough to expose the top of her head.

She is accused of then removing the wig completely at the request of prison security while giggling and saying “it’s all there.”

Authorities said the wig contained 59 synthetic marijuana cigarettes along with rolling papers.

Prison security claim Malstaff asked if her arrest would have any impact on her retirement benefits, as she was planning to retire soon from the prison.

She was advised to contact an advisor with the Indiana Department of Correction to have her concerns addressed, prosecutors say in court documents.

Malstaff was held in the LaPorte County Jail until posting $1,500 bond on Tuesday.

She could face anywhere from a one- to six-year sentence if convicted.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: DOC employee charged with smuggling marijuana into prison in her wig