Westward Ho! wins 'gold standard' Blue Flag award again

Westward Ho! beach has achieved the internationally recognised Blue Flag award for 2023.

There are a total of 78 sites around the UK awarded the Blue Flag, according to Torridge District Council.

The council said the Blue Flag - awarded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy - was widely considered to be the "gold standard" for beaches.

Westward Ho! beach has achieved the Blue Flag award for more than 20 consecutive years.

Westward Ho! is a seaside village near Bideford, in North Devon

Keep Britain Tidy describes the Blue Flag Award as an "international award presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes".

Sean Kearney, head of communities and place at Torridge District Council, said the beach and the burrows at Westward Ho! offered a "fantastic location for recreation and connecting with nature".

Mr Kearney said: "We're very lucky in Torridge to have such a fantastic beach right on our doorstep.

"Right next door Northam Burrows forms an integral part of North Devon's Unesco Biosphere Reserve and is a Site of Special Scientific Interest."

To qualify for the Blue Flag award, beaches must satisfy standards in four categories with 33 individual targets covering environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.

Blue Flag beaches also have to run a minimum of five educational activities each year making people aware of the importance of looking after the natural environment.

Keep Britain Tidy's chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton said: "Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."

The Blue Flag is awarded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy

Ms Ogden-Newton said the Blue Flag was the "world's most recognised award for beaches and marinas".

She added: "We'd therefore like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches.

"The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded."

