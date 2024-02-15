Westwood emergency food pantry puts out call for donations. Here's how you can help

Westwood residents are being encouraged to support a food drive to help benefit the Westwood Emergency Food Pantry by gathering items that are immediately needed.

The food drive is being held in partnership with Westwood Cares, a nonprofit that helps neighbors in need who don't qualify for government assistance, and the borough's Department of Social Services.

Westwood Borough Hall is located on Washington Avenue, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The food pantry is not asking for donations of canned vegetables and beans at this time, but it is requesting a few other items that are ongoing and immediate needs for their patrons. These include:

Spaghetti sauce

Tuna

Progresso soups

Jelly

Cake mix

Tea

Snack items

Vegetable oil

Olive oil

Meals in a can (such as Dinty Moore Stew)

Parmalat Milk or other shelf-stable milk

Body soap

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Cleaning products, especially laundry detergent

The items can be dropped off at Westwood Borough Hall, at 101 Washington Ave., or the Westwood Community Center, at 55 Jefferson Ave.

For more information about the drive, contact Kathy Elgert of Westwood Social Services at 201-664-7100, ext. 110.

