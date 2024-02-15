Westwood emergency food pantry puts out call for donations. Here's how you can help
Westwood residents are being encouraged to support a food drive to help benefit the Westwood Emergency Food Pantry by gathering items that are immediately needed.
The food drive is being held in partnership with Westwood Cares, a nonprofit that helps neighbors in need who don't qualify for government assistance, and the borough's Department of Social Services.
The food pantry is not asking for donations of canned vegetables and beans at this time, but it is requesting a few other items that are ongoing and immediate needs for their patrons. These include:
Spaghetti sauce
Tuna
Progresso soups
Jelly
Cake mix
Tea
Snack items
Vegetable oil
Olive oil
Meals in a can (such as Dinty Moore Stew)
Parmalat Milk or other shelf-stable milk
Body soap
Toothpaste
Deodorant
Cleaning products, especially laundry detergent
The items can be dropped off at Westwood Borough Hall, at 101 Washington Ave., or the Westwood Community Center, at 55 Jefferson Ave.
For more information about the drive, contact Kathy Elgert of Westwood Social Services at 201-664-7100, ext. 110.
