Westwood man pleads guilty to federal charges

Aug. 2—ASHLAND — A Westwood man pleaded guilty Monday to two federal drug charges, in connection with a September 2020 traffic stop by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department.

Steven Halley, Jr., 27, entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of meth and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.

Halley was stopped Sept. 20, 2020, by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department and the Tri-State Narcotics Team, wherein authorities seized 25 grams of meth, Xanax and a defaced .38 Derringer, according to a press release at the time.

Halley's plea agreement states at the time of his arrest, he copped to driving without a license and having the drugs and the gun inside the car.

For the meth conviction, Halley faces five to 40 years in prison and for the gun conviction he faces a five-to-life.

Halley is due back in court Nov. 8 for sentencing.

