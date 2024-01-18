Westwood-Ridge View delivers instant classic in top-ranked basketball showdown

Westwood’s first-year coach Trent Robinson challenged his team to make a name for themselves prior to Wednesday’s contest against Ridge View.

The third-ranked Redhawks did just that by knocking off the top-ranked Blazers, 66-64, in front of a capacity crowd at Ridge View’s gymnasium.

The win snapped Westwood’s six-game losing streak to its district rivals. The Redhawks’ last win against the Blazers was 58-57 on Feb. 8, 2019.

It was Ridge View’s first loss of the season. The Blazers came into the game nationally ranked by ESPN, USA Today and MaxPreps after capturing the Chick-fil-A Classic last month.

“Our guys, man, they are tough,” Robinson said. “They talk about it all the time that they want this, they want that. I told them you want to make a name for yourself, dig our name out of the hole. It is a perfect opportunity right here.”

The 27-year-old Robinson, one of the youngest coaches in the state, has brought a new energy to the program after spending the last few years under John Combs, who is now the athletic director at Spring Valley. Westwood was ranked as high as No. 2 in Class 4A this year and has a veteran team with seven seniors, who made big plays down the stretch against Ridge View.

The game was a makeup from last week when it was postponed because of weather and had all the feeling of a late-season playoff contest.

After the game, Robinson acknowledged he was a little out of breath following the game after a frantic final few minutes.

Westwood led 66-61 late in the fourth quarter, but turned it over and Yale Davis’ basket pulled the Blazers to 66-63 with 43 seconds left.

The Redhawks turned it over again, giving Ridge View a chance to tie. Joshua Smith missed an open look at a 3-pointer but RV’s Jayden Pretty got the rebound and was fouled. He missed both free throws, a problem for the Blazers most of the night. Ridge View missed 13 free throws in the game.

Still, RV had a couple more chances in the final 10 seconds. They got another steal but missed a layup, a put-back and then were called for traveling with 2.6 seconds left.

The Blazers still had a couple fouls to give and were able to get one last desperation shot as Davis stole Mike Balkman’s pass and fired a shot from halfcourt that missed.

“When the ball is in the air, you always hold your stomach,” Robinson said.

TJ Bell led Westwood with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Zion Brown added four rebounds, and four assists.

“It’s the next play mentality,” Bell said. “We got nervous. I wouldn’t say we were scared but we knew if we got one more stop, we were back on and it was locked in our head.”

Pretty led Ridge View with 21 points and Korie Corbett had 10. The two teams will meet again on Feb. 2 at Westwood.

“I thought Westwood was a little grittier down the stretch, well actually the entire game,” Ridge View coach Joshua Staley said. “They showed a little more want than us throughout the game and they got it. … We didn’t shoot free throws well throughout the game and missed some really big box outs. And that is why you lose by one possession.”