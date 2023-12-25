Westy’s, volunteers hand out hot meals on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spirit of giving was in full swing at Westy’s restaurant in the Pinch District Monday morning as dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to serve holiday meals to those less fortunate.

For nearly 20 years, Westy’s has opened its doors to offer hugs and delicious food to those who otherwise may be forced to go without during the holidays.

“If people keep coming, guess what? We will feel them. We never turn anybody away. I haven’t, and I won’t,” said Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s.

The meals, which included ham, green beans, mixed vegetables, desserts, and snacks, were given to those in need. Nearly 1,200 hot meals were expected to be shared.

Recipients also enjoyed essential Christmas gifts like blankets and socks.

Schorr is the first to tell you that the enormous undertaking requires enormous support from volunteers, including those with Lindenwood Christian Church, Operation BBQ Relief, and many others.

“It’s just something about being here that makes me feel like God understands,” said volunteer Reggie Price.

Price said it feels great to know that he and so many others are answering the call to help those less fortunate and to stand as a positive example for a community he adores.

“I think it’s very, very important for young Black people to see we are not all about killing and stealing. There are a few of us that do want to do for our community,” he said.

That goes for those from all walks of life, including Mindy Garcia-Madariaga, who found her way here from Florida.

“Thank you Memphis. It’s not a Memphis thing. It’s not a black or white thing. It’s a person thing, and I love it here, and I’m staying here,” she said.

