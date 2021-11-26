Wet bandits: WCSO seeking suspects in Santa Rosa Beach pool equipment thefts

Surveillance footage shows an older model white GMC Savana utility van parked at a residence on Blue Mountain Road around the time of a theft on Sunday, Nov. 21. Two men were reportedly seen returning to the vehicle with a stolen Hayward Smart Control Panel.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two possible suspects in back-to-back thefts of pool equipment in neighborhoods along County Road 30A.

At around 4:12 p.m. on Nov. 20, a Hayward AquaRite 940 saltwater chlorinator, worth around $1,000, was stolen from a home on Betty Street in Santa Rosa Beach, according to an Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

In case you missed it: Thieves are targeting vehicles across Okaloosa. How to protect yourself from becoming a victim?

In other news: WCSO pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in arrest of Ormond Beach man spotted hiding in shed

Surveillance footage shows a man approaching a residence on Betty Street on Saturday, Nov. 20 after exiting from a newer model red Chevy Malibu or Impala parked outside. The man was reportedly seen returning to the vehicle with a stolen Hayward Aquariite 940 saltwater chlorinator.

Surveillance footage showed a white man in a newer model red Chevy Malibu or Impala park in front of the residence. The man exited the vehicle with a toolbox and later returned with the stolen equipment, the post said.

Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect in two recent thefts of pool equipment in Santa Rosa Beach. The man was reportedly seen stealing equipment with a tool box.

A similar incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. A Hayward Smart Control Panel was reported stolen from a residence on Blue Mountain Road.

Surveillance footage showed two white men driving an older model white GMC Savana utility van park in front of the residence. The men then exited the vehicle and utilized a tool box to steal the equipment, according to the post.

Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect in two recent thefts of pool equipment in Santa Rosa Beach. The man was reportedly seen stealing equipment with a tool box.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 850-892-8111 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips Mobile App.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: WCSO attempting to identify suspects in Santa Rosa Beach thefts