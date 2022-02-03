Wet, cold and caught: Newcomerstown man jumps in river to avoid law enforcement

COSHOCTON — A Newcomerstown man jumped into the Muskingum River Wednesday to avoid authorities after a traffic stop.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop was made at 5:19 p.m. on state Route 16 near county Road 6 in Jackson Township. Once stopped, the driver and passenger left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The driver ran across Route 16 to the river and jumped in. He swam across the river to the other side near the intersection of S. Second Street and Browns Lane. Deputies were waiting on the other side and took the suspect into custody as he left the water.

Authorities said the suspect has felony warrants for his arrest in Tuscarawas County. Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services took him to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for an evaluation. The sheriff's office K-9 unit also assisted on scene.

The passenger has not been located and is still being sought by law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown man, 31, jumps into Muskingum River to avoid capture