Wet concrete stops driver who drove around barriers

Workers were able to repair damage after a motorist drove into freshly poured concrete at the intersection of Dart Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard in Akron on Wednesday.

If the sign says "Road Closed," there's likely a good reason, as one motorist found out Wednesday in Akron.

City officials say the driver went around warning signs and ended up stuck in freshly poured concrete at the intersection of Dart Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard around midmorning.

Workers were able to get the car out of the concrete and repairs to the roadway were relatively easy, as the concrete had not fully set, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The workers recommended the concrete be cleaned off the wheels and underside of the car before the concrete solidified. Akron police responded to the incident, but further information was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Motorist stuck in concrete after driving around barriers at Akron site