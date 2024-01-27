Wet January helps bump Texas South Plains, Panhandle out of drought conditions

After the hottest year on record for the Texas Panhandle and South Plains marked by long periods of drought, significant winter precipitation has lifted most of the region out of drought conditions.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows most of the region is seeing normal conditions as it relates to precipitation and ground moisture, and forecasts show that's likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

The map shows only a small portion of the region on the edge of eastern New Mexico under “abnormally dry” or "moderate" drought conditions.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services, around 97% of Texas was experiencing some level of drought in late September with approximately two-thirds of the state in “severe” to “exceptional” drought — the three highest levels of drought of five.

As of early January, the state had dropped to drought levels of about 57% with only 13% under severe to extreme drought. None of the state was considered to be under exceptional drought.

Charles Aldrich, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, said this is largely because of El Niño, which is expected to continue through, at least, May — the wettest month of the year.

While El Niño does not tend to impact the U.S. South during the warmer months, he expects a continuing trend for precipitation through March.

So far this year, Lubbock has seen 1.89 inches of precipitation, while Amarillo has received 2.54 inches — both significantly higher than the normal amount for this time of year, with Amarillo nearly doubling its standard value.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Wet January bumps Texas South Plains, Panhandle out of drought