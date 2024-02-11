Wet night followed by break for half of Sunday; rain returns Sunday PM into Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Doppler radar rainfall estimates have shown most areas in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have received anywhere from 0.5 inches to 2.5 inches of rainfall during the last 48 hours.

So far, there have been no reports of flooding across the areas, but that will continue to be monitored over the next 48 hours. The heaviest rainfall will likely be in our southern and southeastern counties in Middle Tennessee.

As a frontal system slips southward across the area, rain will continue most of tonight, before temporarily tapering off before sunrise Sunday. We will enjoy a break for a little over half a day.

However, expect more rain to move in Sunday during the late afternoon and evening hours as a low-pressure center heads our way from the southwest. That rain will persist on Monday, tapering off Monday night. The Cumberland Plateau may see a few snow showers of flurries Monday night on the tail end of that system as it exits the area.

Expect another 0.5 inches to 2.0 inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

