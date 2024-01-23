Expect slick, foggy commute in Kansas City area this morning. When will it warm up?

Drivers headed out in the Kansas City metro area will find Tuesday morning’s commute a bit easier in comparison to Monday’s when freezing rain coated roads with sheets of ice.

Overnight rains have left the metro’s roads primarily wet, although there may be slick spots. Some school districts, including Park Hill, Liberty, North Kansas City and Smithville, canceled classes or switched to remote learning due to icy conditions.

“This morning’s drive had numerous slick spots,” said Rochel Daniels, superintendent of the North Kansas City Schools on X, formerly known as Twitter. “With temperatures currently hovering at freezing, I believe a virtual learning day will be best to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Freezing rain remains a possibility across northern Missouri, where a light glaze to up to a tenth of an inch of ice was possible mainly north of U.S. 36 highway in the St. Joseph area, the National Weather Service said. Icy roads could make travel hazardous.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for northwest Missouri through noon. Meanwhile, the weather service trimmed Leavenworth and Platte counties in the Kansas City metro area from the advisory after temperatures hovered between 32 and 36 degrees.

Dense fog, limited visibility in Kansas City area

With the ending of the rain, dense fog has developed in some areas, limiting visibility to a quarter mile or less, according to the weather service.

The Kansas City area, along with portions of Kansas and Missouri, are under a dense fog advisory that remains in effect until noon.

The low visibility could lead to hazardous driving conditions. Patchy slick spots are possible on area roads and motorists are urged to travel with caution, NWQ said.

“Additional chances for rain is expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday, but temperatures will be warm enough to eliminate any winter weather concerns,” the weather service said.

There will be chances for rain throughout the remainder of the week. Warmer and drier weather returns early next week, with temperatures climbing to around 50 degrees on Monday.