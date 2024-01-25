Wet, sloppy commute expected Thursday as storm sweeps into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Another winter storm is targeting the Beehive State and will deliver another healthy shot of snow Thursday for Utah’s mountains, with a mix of rain and snow expected in the valleys, likely making for a sloppy morning commute.

Starting late Wednesday, winter weather advisories will go into effect for the northern, central and southern mountains, lasting through Thursday night or early Friday morning.

ABC4 chief meteorologist Alana Brophy said the storm could drop 6 to 12 inches of snow in the northern mountains and between 4 to 10 inches of snow in the remainder of the mountains throughout Utah.



Ranges like the Tushar Mountains and Pavani Mountains in central Utah will exceed totals, with near a foot of fresh snow.

Precipitation type will vary for lower elevations as the cold front treks through Utah. For the valleys, rain is mostly expected, although colder temperatures could lead to snow showers or a wintry mix early Thursday, possibly making for a slick commute along the I-15 corridor.



The Utah Department of Transportation put out a travel advisory for periods of road snow in northern Utah and slush for benches along the Wasatch Front.

Timing

The system is expected to move in overnight, making soggy commuting conditions likely as early as 5 a.m.



The heaviest precipitation looks to fall during the morning and early afternoon in northern Utah. Central and southern Utah will likely see showers through the afternoon and into the evening.

According to Brophy, this will be a valley rain and mountain snow setup. However, snow levels will fall from 6,000 feet to 4,300 feet throughout the day, so areas could see mixed precipitation, and road slush might impact the benches.



For the southern Utah, snow could fall around 6,000 feet.

“This is going to be a sloppy mix of precipitation for Thursday, so it will be a messy day along the Wasatch Front,” Brophy said. “Roads will vary from wet to slushy for most, and parts of I-15 could be slick, especially near Cove Fort.”

Northwest flow could allow snow showers to linger into Friday morning, especially for higher terrain.

Precipitation Totals

While the mountains of northern Utah could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, the mountain valleys could see between 2 and 4 inches, and the benches could pick up anywhere from straight rain to 3 inches.

For the valleys, rain is expected, but up to 2 inches of snow could accumulate depending on the timing of the wet weather.

High Pressure Weekend

Following this storm, an area of high pressure builds over the Western U.S. and will dominate the Utah weather pattern this weekend.

“High pressure this time of year will also lead to building haze and a decline in air quality heading into early next week,” Brophy said. “We are forewarning you now that a stretch of rough air could impact northern Utah through the middle of next week.”

Temperatures will attempt to rise and stay above average into next week, but building haze could moderate daytime highs in the valleys. Higher elevations will see warming through next week with this high pressure in place.

However, there are indications that early February could bring a return of wintry weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.