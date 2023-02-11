Wet, sometimes wild weather forecast in Southeast, showers possible at Super Bowl

Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Wet and at times wild weather is headed for the southeastern U.S., much of the Midwest and Northeast will continue to enjoy milder temperatures, and there's a chance of rain during the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Florida and Georgia through Sunday, saying it could rain up to 6 inches, and cause flash flooding and rises in area rivers.

Some Southern states will even see rain mixed with snow.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's weather:

Winds blow an umbrella inside-out as guests leave the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Grab the umbrellas

A slow-moving storm system will move into the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning and make its way to coastal Georgia by Saturday night, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

"There'll be thunderstorms that will bring a lot of lightning, potential damaging wind gusts and maybe even an isolated tornado, so severe to potentially violent thunderstorms along that corridor," he said.

Also in north Georgia, rain may mix with or change to snow late Saturday night and Sunday, bringing up to 2 inches at elevations above 2,000 feet.

In the mountains of North Carolina, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather message, saying there could be snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and wind gusts as high as 40 mph, making travel difficult and threatening to down power lines.

Larson urged residents to keep a close eye on any warnings and watches from the National Weather Service and be ready to hunker down for the worst part of the storms, expected Saturday evening.

Excessive rain forecast

Super Bowl Sunday forecast

Come Sunday, the storm system will move into the Carolinas and reach the Outer Banks by Sunday evening, avoiding any states farther north, Larson said.

"It's going to fade out to sea into the Atlantic," he said.

Elsewhere in the U.S., many of the states that froze through last weekend's arctic blast will continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend.

State Farm Stadium is shown, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)
State Farm Stadium is shown, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

  • In Boston, highs are expected to hit 51 degrees on Sunday.

  • In Bangor Maine, it should reach 40 degrees on Sunday

  • In New York City, it should hit 48 degrees on Sunday.

As for Super Bowl Sunday, revelers in Glendale, Arizona might see idyllic weather turn into showers during the big game or just after, Larson said.

The high in the Phoenix area Sunday is expected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with the evening chance of rain at around 40 percent and lows expected to dip just below 50.

It's unclear whether halftime performer Rihanna is planning on bringing an Umbrella, ella, ella, ella.

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rain at the Super Bowl? Find out about weekend wet weather forecast

