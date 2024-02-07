Wet weather returns this afternoon with lowering snow levels
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the timing of today's rain, how long it will last and if there is any more in the near future.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the timing of today's rain, how long it will last and if there is any more in the near future.
The biggest news stories this morning: How security experts unravel ransomware, Former Mandalorian actor Gina Carano sues Disney — with X’s help, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview.
Elon Musk continues to erode the Tesla brand with his controversial comments. But the antics are also weeding out those who don't believe in the CEO's endgame. The remaining investors are in it for the long haul.
Jerome Powell is pledging to keep politics off the Federal Reserve's docket in 2024. History suggests it's never quite that straightforward.
India is one of the fastest growing economies, yet its supply chain system remains antiquated, operating much as it did decades ago. The logistics sector is highly fragmented, with a majority of small, regional operators lacking scale and efficiency. Meesho – backed by Prosus Ventures, Fidelity, SoftBank and Peak XV – is having a go at plugging the gaps in the country's supply chain.
Fourth quarter earnings haven't been unblemished but Wall Street strategists say they've been good enough to support stocks' current levels.
Microsoft's prescient bets and aggressive investments in AI have propelled the software giant to become the world’s most valuable company. "We have the best model today ... even with all the hoopla, one year after, GPT4 is better," Nadella said at a company event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nadella’s rare bit of reality-check came as he pitched Microsoft’s increasingly powerful lineup of AI offerings to the leaders of some of India’s largest companies.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
It takes about six tries before people typically stop smoking because nicotine is highly addictive. But certain strategies can help.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
The most important NFL games are played in January and February, so Jorge Martin passes along what we should know for 2024 fantasy drafts.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Gorgeous flowers that never wilt? Now that's a way to show your everlasting love.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan receives a long list of updates including a new-look design, quicker acceleration, more features, and a higher base price.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Here's how to determine whether paying for discount points in exchange for a lower interest rate makes sense.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
The Vision Pro, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, is undeniably impressive from a technical perspective. After peaking in 2022 at ~$6 billion in funding across ~600 deals, the AR, VR and metaverse market dipped to $2 billion across just 200 rounds.