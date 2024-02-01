Wet weather returns: Winter storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow on southern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After days of sunshine and unseasonably warm, spring-like weather, winter is set to return to the Beehive State on Thursday, as a storm brings atmospheric river remnants into Utah. Wednesday delivered record breaking warmth for some with the help of high pressure and southerly flow, and all of that is about to change.



This incoming storm will deliver a valley rain and mountain snow setup throughout Utah, with the heaviest snow expected in the southern Utah mountains. As a result, a winter storm warning goes into effect for areas including the Pine Valley mountains, Brian Head, Alton and the Tushars at 8 a.m. Thursday, and is set to last until early Saturday morning.

In that time, snow expectations are between 1 and 2 feet, with the biggest totals expected near Brian Head. This snow is much needed for this part of the state, and this storm will help bolster snowpack in the area, which dragged a bit in the month of January.



Mountains throughout the state will see snow, and while the southern Utah high country will likely see the highest totals, the central and northern mountains will also see decent accumulation. Winter travel is expected, and winter weather advisories will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and last through Saturday night.

RECORD HIGH: Downtown SLC blew its previous daily high record out of the water! For perspective, just down the road at @slcairport the highest temp EVER recorded in Jan. was 63° & downtown just hit 64°. BYU Provo tied its 2003 record of 63°

The high @ the airport was 62

#utwx pic.twitter.com/rsBZ3S4cue — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) February 1, 2024



The system will initially be a valley rain, mountain snow setup, but snow levels could drop to the valleys as temperatures fall this weekend.



ABC4 chief meteorologist Alana Brophy said an atmospheric river is flowing into the American West, bringing a stream of moisture inland. With it comes a greater possibility of heavy rain and snow.



“Utah will see remnants of this atmospheric river as we head into Thursday and Friday,” Brophy said. “That’s why we’re expecting enhanced precipitation with this incoming storm, and due to the mild airmass and subtropical moisture connection, a valley rain and heavy mountain snow event is ahead.”

Timing

Wet weather is expected to wash into southwest Utah on Thursday afternoon, but there’ll be increased cloud cover in the morning in the Washington County area. By the afternoon, rain will fall across southern Utah, and conditions will be soggy, with snow falling about at 7,500 feet.



The moisture will work its way north through the evening, although the Wasatch Front won’t likely see much wet weather before late Thursday.



“A southerly flow can, at times, result in a rain shadow from the Oquirrhs, so parts of Salt Lake County could stay dry to start, and it will take a moment to erode the dry air at the surface,” Brophy said.

Wet weather eventually fills in overnight with a sloppy close to the work week with valley rain expected.



Snow levels won’t likely drop to the valley floor until Saturday morning, so rain is expected, Brophy said.



Snow levels are expected to lower Friday morning to 6,000 feet, so mountain valleys could see a wintry mix or sloppy snow, and by Friday night, the snow levels will hit 5,500 feet and bring the chance for some mixed precipitation to the benches.

Temperatures will ease down in the coming days closer to seasonal norms, and overall, rain totals could range between a quarter of an inch to inch statewide by Saturday morning.

Snow Totals

When it comes to accumulations, southern mountains could receive between 1 to 2 feet of snow. The central mountains could pick up between 6-12 inches while the northern mountains could see between 10-18 inches, but lower elevation mountains may only see between 5-10 inches.



The upper Sevier Valleys and Bryce Canyon Country are likely to see between 3-7 inches of snow. For mountain valleys, a trace to 3 inches looks possible and for valleys and benches that do wind up seeing snow, a couple inches look within the realm of possibility, Brophy said.

As snow levels fall Saturday, lingering moisture has a decent chance to be either mixed precipitation or light snow. Dwindling showers are expected into Sunday, which will only bring a slight chance of showers as temperatures approach seasonal norms.



However, any calm likely won’t last too long as more energy and moisture look set to move in by the first half of next week.

“It looks like an unsettled pattern into next week with additional wet weather, and after that stretch of wildly mild temperatures, more moisture is welcome,” Brophy said. “Wet weather in the high desert climate is always a good thing.”

