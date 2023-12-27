Wet Wednesday! | December 27th, 2023
On and off rainfall for the majority of Wednesday morning.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anytime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who their nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Rolls-Royce gives its customers a lot of freedom when it comes to customization. Here are some of the coolest commissions it received in 2023.
The biggest news stories this morning: Mint Mobile says hackers accessed customer information during a security breach, The best books we read in 2023, Apple reportedly wants to team up with news publishers to train its AI.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
Firefly Aerospace sent its Alpha rocket to orbit this morning, with the company carrying to space a payload from Lockheed Martin. Today’s launch marks the fourth-ever flight of Firefly’s Alpha rocket. The vehicle took off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:32 a.m. local time.
Sanders didn't specify what role Sapp would have with the team.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Mitchell Robinson was expected to miss 8-10 weeks after he underwent surgery on his ankle last week. Now he’s done for the season.
Another policy tug-of-war could be emerging around Big Tech's content recommender systems in the European Union where the Commission is facing a call from a number of parliamentarians to rein in profiling-based content feeds -- aka "personalization" engines that process user data in order to determine what content to show them. Mainstream platforms' tracking and profiling of users to power "personalized" content feeds have long raised concerns about potential harms for individuals and democratic societies, with critics suggesting the tech drives social media addiction and poses mental health risks for vulnerable people. The letter, signed by 17 MEPs from political groups including S&D, the left, greens, EPP and Renew Europe, advocates for tech platforms' recommender systems to be switched off by default -- an idea that was floated during negotiations over the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) but which did not make it into the final regulation as it did not have a democratic majority.
Apple's financial services, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card and Wallet, have been experiencing service disruptions.
Major League Soccer dropped its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.