Wet week ahead as temperatures climb into the 50s

BLUEFIELD — Rising temperatures started bringing some welcomed warmth Monday to the region, but local officials are watching forecasts of rain adding to the melting snow going into local streams and rivers.

In a strong contrast to last week's single-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. was predicting a high of 50 degrees today with a low of 35, but this comes with a 40 percent chance of rain tonight. Chances for rain will increase as the week progresses.

A surface high pressure system moving over the region, mainly from the south and southwest, is bringing a lot of warmer and moister air with it, according to meteorologist Amanda Sava with the National Weather Service.

This moist and warm air, which is lifting up from states along the Gulf of Mexico, is leading to flooding in Texas and Louisiana, Sava said. By Wednesday, this weather front is expected to reach West Virginia and Virginia.

About a tenth of an inch of rain is expected Wednesday, but the chance for rain will jump from 60 percent to 100 percent Wednesday night.

"We're looking at a quarter to half an inch Wednesday night," Sava said. "And that's just the start of it. We're looking at 1 and a half to 2 inches after all the rain comes through."

Keith Gunnoe, executive director of the Mercer County Emergency Management Office, said he had been watching the weather forecasts since last Friday, Jan. 19.

With the warming temperatures melting the snow that fell last week, about an inch of precipitation could be added once it all melts, Gunnoe said.

Some flooding could occur in the county's low-lying areas, according to Gunnoe.

"The streams are in pretty good shape," he said Monday. "I think as far as the snow melts we'll be okay."

Gunnoe said he will continue to watch briefings from the National Weather Service.

"I'll be watching leading up to Wednesday and then on," he added.

The week's forecast issued Monday did not include high winds which could create a problem with trees falling over in the saturated ground.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

