Wet weekend bring welcome rain, rash of wrecks

A cold, dreary weekend brought an inch of welcome rain to Wichita Falls, pushing precipitation for 2024 well beyond what is normal for this time of the year. The weather also created slick roads that led to a rash of accidents Monday morning.

Wichita Falls had officially received 4.22 inches of rainfall by Monday morning, compared to the normal of 1.75-inch.

A rainy weekend helped Wichita Falls lake levels rise.

Rain and cool temperatures have helped Wichita Falls lakes regain some lost ground.

The combined levels of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo rose 0.5 percent to now sit at 56.8 percent of capacity. Wichita Falls water customers remain under the Stage 1 Drought Watch usage restrictions.

Lake Kemp, which provided 10-20 percent of the city’s water, was 69.8 percent full.

While the U.S. Drought Monitor still considers parts of Wichita County “abnormally dry,” the county is free from any drought category.

The National Weather Service had predicted possible snow over the weekend, admitting from the beginning the forecast was iffy. Some locations got a little snow while others got none. Schools in Vernon, Quanah and Crowell were among those that delayed the start of classes on Monday.

Slick roads for the Monday morning commute in and around Wichita Falls resulted in a rash of accidents, keeping police and deputies busy. Some involved injuries.

Parts of Oklahoma got one to four inches of snow while a small area north of Lawton received six inches or more, according to NWS.

Temperatures across North Texas will moderate into daytime highs in the 60s over the coming week with no rain in the forecast.

