Wet weekend weather continues

Even more rain is expected overnight and through Sunday.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there could be nearly 2 inches of rain overnight and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be cool on Sunday.

There may be a few lingering showers on Monday.

The rest of the week looks dry, except for Friday.

The temperature will gradually warm up a bit next week.

