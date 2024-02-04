Wet, windy Sunday ahead for north Georgia

Hold on to your hats and umbrellas; it will be a wet, windy, and cool Sunday afternoon for north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

By Sunday afternoon light to moderate rain is in the forecast for most of north Georgia. No thunderstorms are expected. The rain will weaken late Monday Morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said most areas will see anywhere from a quarter to an inch of rain.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area through 1 a.m. Monday.

Strong east winds could gust to 40 mph and be capable of knocking down some tree limbs.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Sunday afternoon will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Most of next week looks dry and mild with rain returning by Friday.



