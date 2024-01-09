Wet and windy today; more snow this evening

TechCrunch

Samsung wants to make the smart home smarter -- if your home's a Samsung home, that is. During its CES 2024 keynote in Las Vegas tonight, the company announced a range of additions to -- and capabilities for -- its SmartThings home automation platform. A new dashboard screen, Now Plus, is headed to select Samsung TVs, programmed to turn on as you approach to display info about smart home devices and stats like the current indoor temperature.