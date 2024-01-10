Wet winter weather: Eugene prepares for worst ahead of storms

A snowboarder jumps going down the hill at Willamette Pass on opening day Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Eugene and the rest of the Willamette Valley made preparations Wednesday for what could be a frosty end to the week.

The valley had avoided any actual snow as of late Wednesday but with weekend temperatures expected to drop well below freezing and with winter storms continuing to batter the surrounding mountain ranges — including blizzard-like conditions that had already dumped more than a foot of snow in the mountain passes through the Cascade Range — public safety officials said they weren't taking any chances.

Mostly rain was on the forecast from the National Weather Service for areas below 1,000 feet of elevation, including the city of Eugene. Still, temperatures were forecasted to dip as low as 20 degrees by Saturday night. The city's Public Works Maintenance Division announced it was closely monitoring the forecast and prepping a robust fleet, including 13 plows, eight sanders, and three de-icer application trucks, all waiting to be deployed as necessary.

"Our crews have been put on inclement weather alert, and when we know we need to ramp up, we will move to 24-hour coverage with two shifts working 12 hours each," said Rob Brooks, the surface maintenance supervisor for the division. "If we get inclement weather over the weekend, we will have operators working."

Existing response plans emphasize safety efforts at the Eugene Airport, along school snow routes, on public transit, and general safety across the community. To begin, the city would distribute de-icer trucks and sand on city-maintained streets if needed, guided by a priority map available on the city website. Plows come into play only if more than 2 inches of snow accumulates.

Residents have been asked to stay home during icy or snowy conditions. Those venturing out are urged to drive cautiously, leave early, maintain extra following distance, and clear sidewalks in front of their homes.

Blizzard conditions threaten to wreak havoc on Oregon's mountain passes

Vehicles travel along Highway 58 near Waldo Lake Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024, during a snowstorm in the region.

At higher elevations, heavy snowfall raised warnings about driving through Oregon's mountain passes. Highway 20 over Santiam Pass, Highway 58 over Willamette Pass, and Highway 26 in the Mount Hood and Government Camp area all faced significant impacts.

An estimated 24 inches of snow in 24 hours were reported at Willamette Pass, and there were expectations for another 2 to 6 feet of snow between Thursday and Saturday, potentially making road conditions treacherous. At Hoodoo Ski Area on Santiam Pass, almost 45 inches of snow has fallen since last week, bringing an area with bare dirt showing up to 50 inches of snow base now.

Skiers ride on a ski lift at Hoodoo Ski Area's opening day on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

All four of western Oregon's smaller and cheaper ski areas announced they would open this week.

Hoodoo Ski Area, east of Salem on Santiam Pass, and Willamette Pass Resort, southeast of Eugene off Highway 58, both opened on Wednesday.

However, the mountain snow finally begins to mellow out by Sunday and Monday, just in time to catch the last two days of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Winter driving precautions

A warning sign advises of chain requirements on Highway 58 near Willamette Pass Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Slick roads drastically reduce the stopping power of vehicles, even vehicles equipped with 4-wheel drive. To help avoid a collision, drivers should give themselves triple the stopping distance, experts say.

For those who can't avoid driving and need to negotiate the ice or snow, experts with the auto club AAA say to follow these tips to hopefully avoid collisions or winding up in a ditch:

If you get stuck and can't dig out, stay with the vehicle and don't walk outside in severe weather.

Keep a dome light on because it uses a small amount of electricity.

Attach a brightly colored cloth to the car window.

Conserve gas by turning the engine on periodically to warm the car.

Make sure the tailpipe is clear of snow.

If your vehicle begins to skid, steer it in the desired direction. Do not pump or slam the brake pedal.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene prepares for winter weather forecast