Wethersfield: Asylum seeker's regret at four-year journey to UK

An asylum seeker said the conditions at a former RAF station had left him regretting his four-year journey to the UK.

The migrant, who gave his name as Alexander, arrived at MDP Wethersfield, near Braintree, in Essex, after fleeing military service in Eritrea in 2019.

But he said conditions he faced there made it feel like a "prison".

The Home Office said it takes the welfare of all those at the site "extremely seriously".

Wethersfield was earmarked for up to 1,700 asylum seekers in March, with the government having stated it would ease pressure on local services and be a cheaper alternative to bridging accommodation.

Braintree District Council started legal proceedings to challenge the decision but the High Court decided against giving it an injunction.

For Alexander, his journey to the airbase saw him travel across Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan and Libya, before spells in Italy, Germany and France.

He then paid 1,000 euros to illegally cross the English Channel in a boat with 50 other people two months ago.

Upon arrival in Dover, Kent, Alexander became one of the first intakes of asylum seekers taken to Wethersfield.

He said the conditions he had faced since taking up his refuge at the detention centre had left him feeling increasingly anxious for his welfare.

Alexander, who is awaiting a decision on his asylum application, said: "When we get sick and go to the doctor, they do not treat us. We don't find ourselves in the hospital and we are afraid for our health."

He added: "Some people I know don't eat dinner because we are afraid for our health."

Alexander said there was no internet access at the site, meaning he has had to travel to Braintree to call his family.

He said he came to the UK because "it is a safe, democratic country" and he wanted to live in a peaceful community and make friends.

Asked if he had changed his opinion since arriving, Alexander said: "We do not feel that we are in a safe, democratic country that has human rights. I feel bad now."

A Home Office spokesperson told the BBC asylum seekers have access to a 24/7 help line to raise any concerns about the support they receive.

The Home Office takes the welfare of all those at the site "extremely seriously" and the spokesperson added there healthcare was available.

"We do not recognise the allegations being made," the spokesperson said.

"There is on-site primary health care provision, regular transport offsite and food that meets NHS Eatwell standards, catering for all cultural and dietary requirements."

