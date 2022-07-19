Wethersfield board hears Kewanee Police pitch for new SRO program

Kewanee Police Chief Nick Welgat, left, presents a proposal on a program which would provide a full-time, armed police officer on duty during school hours.

Police Chief Nick Welgat and Deputy Chief Steve Kijanowski presented a proposal to the Wethersfield Board of Education at it’s July meeting which included ways to improve safety.

“After the mass shooting in Uvalde (Tex.), I met with (now retired) Superintendent Kazubowski about ways we could work together to make the school safer. “If something happened, we didn’t want to say afterward that there was something we should have done or done something differently that could have prevented it from happening and saved lives,” Welgat told the board members.

He said the timing was right for Wethersfield to consider options for its School Resource Officer position since the current SRO, Tim Pence, resigned this spring to take the job of Director of Maintenance in the district, leaving the security position to be filled. Pence, a retired Kewanee police officer with 20 years of experience with the department, was hired three years ago as the school’s first SRO at a salary of $30,000. Pence was trained, certified, and armed during school hours, and officials said he had done the job well.

The school has had electronically controlled access on all outside doors and extensive video monitoring coverage throughout the buildings for several years.

Welgat proposed staffing the school building, which is primarily under one roof from K-12, except for several high school classes held in the adjacent Blish Building, with one armed police officer from 7:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. The officer would be fully trained in tactics, including de-escalation techniques and solo response procedures in which the first responder attempts to eliminate the threat, such as an intruder with a gun, knife or other weapon. Welgat said the KPD officer could be in full uniform, or plain clothes, as was SRO Pence.

The chief also said one of the goals of the program would be to build trust and understanding between police officers and students, something sometimes hard to come by these days. Almost as important would be the establishment of a link between the school and the police department in the event of an emergency, access to records and other law enforcement information, and direct communication between the KPD and District 230.

“We want to work with the administration and school board to develop a program that’s the best fit for you including what it will be and what we will do,” Welgat said.

Welgat said the program could include anti-bullying initiatives, alcohol and drug awareness initiatives; and even traffic stop etiquette. Many traffic stops involving youth often end in confrontation and even tragedy because of the interaction between officer and driver. Welgat said the correct approach if you are stopped by an officer is to “comply then complain,” following the officer’s instructions first, then making any complaints later, after the heat of the moment has passed.

A copy of the job description for the KPD SRO stated that “A successful SRO must be a good role model for the youth of our community while also having the skills and disposition to protect the students, faculty, and staff from any form of aggression or violence.” The SRO should also “Be a liaison for the school, police, probation, and the community to keep all informed of the activities of others who may be at risk or inclined to cause problems or commit crimes.” Many threats can be thwarted by communication between students, staff, administration, and law enforcement.

Wethersfield experienced two threats during the last school year with both terminated before they were carried out by someone coming forward with information.

The SRO should also “Understand school policies regarding how to distinguish disciplinary infractions to be handled by school officials versus criminal activity that warrants SRO involvement," he said, and that any such action would be done in conjunction with school officials.

The proposal calls for District. 230 to pay 75 percent of the annual starting wages for a new officer, even though the SRO would be required to have at least three years of experience, in addition to required training. The district would also pay 75 percent of health care costs and clothing allowance for an officer. The total cost to the district would be $61,401.

Welgat said at least two officers would be assigned to Wethersfield, one full time, the other to cover when the primary officer was sick, on vacation, or absent for any reason. He also said the officer on duty would only leave school property if it was determined that additional manpower was needed for an extreme emergency elsewhere in the city. The city would also provide a police squad car for the SRO’s use while at the school.

Board members asked questions about overtime, staffing, and coverage of after-school events. Supt. Andrew Brooks, attending his first board meeting since beginning his duties July 1, said the board and administration will continue to investigate all options and should have the SRO position filled baby the time school starts Aug. 17.

