Wethersfield To Distribute Coronavirus Test Kits, Masks Saturday

WETHERSFIELD, CT — Wethersfield will distribute 1,700 free coronavirus test kits to residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Wethersfield High School, officials announced. Additionally, a supply of N95 masks also will be handed out.

The distribution event is drive-thru only, and all vehicles must enter the high school from the Wolcott Hill Road entrance. The lineup route will be: Southbound on Wolcott Hill Road, Eastbound on Nott Street and Northbound on Ridge Road, and attendees are asked not to line up before 8 a.m.



"Upon proof of Wethersfield residency, each vehicle will receive only two (2) test kits along with instructions," officials said in a statement. "Each kit contains two (2) tests to be used on one (1) individual. If you do not live in Wethersfield, you will not be able to receive test kits or masks."

From the Wethersfield release:



******IF YOU HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED TEST KITS LAST MONDAY OR THROUGH THE SCHOOLS, PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF THOSE WHO HAVE NOT RECEIVED THEM AND ALLOW THOSE PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED OR SHOW SYMPTOMS TO GET THE KITS FIRST.*******

Wethersfield home bound or disabled residents may contact Wethersfield Social Services at 860-721-2977 to request a possible delivery of a test kit. We will also be making certain that our public safety staff receive a small number of kits so we can ensure our Police, Fire, EMS and Physical Services personnel are as fully staffed as possible to respond to town emergencies.



If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID, please do not come to the pickup site, but ask a resident who is healthy to pick up the kits for you. We do not wish to risk the health of those who are working hard distributing these kits and masks on the residents’ behalf.

If you have any questions, please call 860-721-2801.

