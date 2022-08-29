Wethersfield drug dealer gets prison, faces immigration proceedings

A Wethersfield man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday on a fentanyl trafficking charge, according to federal authorities.

Fabio Varga-Gonzalez, 47, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer to serve three years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Prosecutors said the DEA’s Hartford Task Force developed information that Vargas-Gonzalez was involved in narcotics trafficking activities in the Hartford area and investigators surveilled him in March 2020 as he drove a minivan back and forth from Connecticut to New Jersey. Vargas-Gonzalez was stopped for a motor vehicle violation in Danbury and about two kilograms of fentanyl was found in the vehicle’s spare tire compartment, federal authorities said in a statement.

Vargas-Gonzalez pleaded guilty on April 29 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the statement said. Vargas-Gonzalez, a Dominican Republic citizen, is a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., but faces immigration proceedings when he is released from prison, the statement said.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes members from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments.