Wethersfield police charge Newington man for hitting, killing pedestrian in November

Wethersfield police arrested a Newington man following an investigation into a November accident where a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle and died, according to Acting Lieutenant Michael Wren.

Quintin Serafini, 31, of Newington was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure of an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operation of a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to police.

The arrest stems from an accident on November 9, 2021, when a woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Ridge Road and Nott Street in Wethersfield. The woman was found unconscious at the scene after being hit while crossing Nott Street. She was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance and later died, according to police at the time.

Serafini was released after posting a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 21, police said.