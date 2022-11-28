Wethersfield police searching for suspect who hit two police cruisers, fled

Two police cruisers were hit by a car with stolen license plates in Wethersfield after midnight Monday morning, according to Wethersfield police.

A Wethersfield Police Department officer was on a routine patrol of the Almar Motel on Arrow Road in Wethersfield just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday when he saw a license plate that had been reported stolen to the Middletown Police Department attached to a Jeep Compass.

While investigating the stolen plate, police determined that the vehicle itself may have also been stolen.

Back-up officers arrived and were standing near the vehicle when the driver reversed the car, hit two Wethersfield police cruisers and fled the scene. Officers tried to pursue the vehicle, but one of the cruisers became inoperable and the pursuit was stopped.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the driver is asked to contact Officer Mark Wildman at 860-721-2900.