Wetherspoons runs low on beer amid driver shortage

Tom Espiner - Business reporter, BBC News
Wetherspoon pub
The Wetherspoons chain has said some of its pubs have run out of some beer brands because of supply chain issues.

The group said Heineken, Carling and Coors were among the brands affected.

Heineken and brewer Molson Coors said that like many in the industry, they had been hit by a shortage of HGV drivers.

Meanwhile, a Coca-Cola bottling giant also said Diet Coke was unavailable in some supermarkets owing to the driver shortage.

The UK is facing a shortage of lorry drivers that hauliers have blamed on Covid and Brexit, and have called for immigration rules to be changed to allow EU drivers to return.

But the government has consistently said that the haulage industry and retailers need to be training new UK drivers.

The logistical problems have led to empty shelves at some supermarkets, while the retail industry has flagged concerns about Christmas supplies.

Fast-food chains have also been hit, with Nando's running short of chicken and McDonald's having to stop serving milkshakes.

There are also shortages of Diet Coke in some supermarkets due to the lack of HGV drivers, as well as problems sourcing aluminium cans, bottling giant Coca Cola Europacific Partners said.

It said its supply chain was working "flat out" to meet demand.

'Pubs won't run dry'

Wetherspoons also said on Wednesday that some of its pubs had seen some supply shortages.

The pub chain said there had been problems with Heineken and Molson Coors deliveries.

"We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available," a Wetherspoons spokesman said.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."

Molson Coors, which owns Carling and Coors, said: "Like many in our great British brewing and pub sector, we have been hit by the HGV driver shortage.

"While overall our availability is good, there are intermittent pockets of pressure in our supply network that are unfortunately affecting a number of Wetherspoons pubs.

"After such a difficult period for our industry, it's heart breaking to be letting any customer down and we will continue to do everything in our power to get our much-loved brands back on every Wetherspoons bar," it said.

Wetherspoons said its problems had been caused by industrial action by Heineken drivers working for GXO Logistics. However, the Unite union said this was not possible as no industrial action had taken place.

Heineken said: "We're working tirelessly to find solutions to delivery issues caused by considerable disruption in the haulage and logistics market.

"Pubs won't run dry - if your favourite pint isn't immediately available, there will be a tasty alternative to try."

Brexit criticism

The logistics industry has said that driver shortages across the UK are due to a combination of Covid and Brexit.

On Wednesday Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, a prominent supporter of Brexit, was taken to task by some critics on Twitter.

Singer Billy Bragg wrote: "Here's a lament for Tim Martin, whose Wetherspoons chain is struggling with the realities of the Brexit for which he campaigned so loudly."

Twitter user Pearl Noir wrote: "Tim Martin, who advocated for Brexit, whose pub chain printed 200,000 beer mats bearing a message arguing for Britain to leave the EU... Now facing staff and supply shortages.

"So how's Brexit working out for you so far Tim?"

Chronic driver shortage

The UK is short of about 100,000 drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association, with new recruits to the industry facing problems getting driving tests due a Covid-related backlog.

In addition, when the pandemic struck last year, many European drivers went home, with few returning, according to hauliers.

Now the UK has left the EU, it is no longer part of the single market, so it is easier for European drivers to find work in the EU.

Foreign drivers also now need visas and the Home Office is not keen on allowing lorry drivers on to a list of shortage occupations.

UK 'needs to train drivers'

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng this week rejected calls to loosen immigration rules, saying it would be a "short-term temporary solution" and that firms should employ UK workers, especially those facing an "uncertain future" when the furlough scheme ends next month.

A government spokesperson said: "We're working closely with industry to address sector challenges, which are similarly being faced by other countries around the world.

"This includes plans to streamline the process for new drivers to gain their HGV licence and to increase the number of driving tests able to be conducted.

"We want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce and make employment more attractive through offering training, careers options and wage increases."

Christmas question mark

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that retailers were doing all they could to avoid any possible disruption to supplies before Christmas.

"Government must address the HGV driver shortage by rapidly increasing the number of HGV driving tests taking place, providing visas for EU drivers, and looking for a longer-term solution," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC.

