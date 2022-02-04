Wethington facing challenge for Circuit judgeship from head public defender

Feb. 4—While Circuit Court doesn't have the caseload of District Court or Family Court, it is responsible for handling weighty issues.

All felony cases that result in indictments wind up in Circuit Court, so the judges there preside over homicides, major thefts, serious assaults and cases involving the possession or distribution of child pornography. Civil lawsuits, where juries can award thousands or millions in damages, are also heard in Circuit Court.

In Daviess County, Circuit judges have put a heavy emphasis on getting people charged with crimes related to drug addiction into rehabilitation. Specialty programs like Drug Court, which are presided over by Circuit judges, have the explicit goal of helping people succeed in drug treatment, with it serving as an alternative to sending an addicted person to prison.

There is one contested Circuit judgeship election this year, in Division I, as incumbent Jay Wethington faces attorney Leigh Jackson. Both have spent the bulk of their careers in Circuit Court, Wethington as a prosecutor and judge, and Jackson as a public defender and head of the Owensboro public defender law office.

Candidates are listed alphabetically.

LEIGH JACKSONJackson has been practicing law for 22 years.

She joined the public defender law office in 2001, left after a little more than three years, but returned in 2009 and was named head attorney of the office in 2013.

As head attorney, Jackson supervises the county's public defenders, who represent people charged with crimes but can't afford to hire an attorney.

"The vast majority of my experience, since 2009, has been in Daviess Circuit Court," Jackson said. "I'm there four or five days a week."

Running for judge "seems the best stop for me to provide a service to Daviess County and to use my experience for the benefit of the people of Daviess County," she said. "I have done a little bit of everything Circuit Court handles in my 22 years as an attorney."

As a public defender, Jackson said she meets not only with defendants, but family members and victims of crime. She's seen how issues like substance abuse, poverty, mental health issues and intellectual disabilities affect people who end up in court.

Jackson also has experience handling cases in juvenile court.

"My experience in juvenile court has started to translate into being a good Circuit Judge, because we are seeing more juveniles being transferred to adult court," she said. "Understanding how the youthful brain functions and understanding what gets them to adult court will be extremely beneficial to me as a Circuit judge."

Jackson said she supports the increased use of mediation in criminal cases. That's where a retired judge meets with both the defendant and victim or victim's representatives, the prosecutor and the defense, discusses the issues and works to reach a settlement acceptable to both sides, thus avoiding a trial.

"That's something we need to continue to work on and encourage," Jackson said.

Jackson said she would also work to make the Rocket Docket program more efficient. The program aims to move defendants charged with substance abuse-related crimes through the court system and into treatment.

"There are ways we can improve on the system we have and make it more effective," she said.

As judge, Jackson said she would look for ways to improve virtual court hearings, which were started out of necessity in 2020.

Jackson said a judge needs "obviously intelligence, knowledge of the law, empathy, and compassion for people — the ability to see people not just as what they are accused of, but as a whole person.

"The job of the law is to be fair and impartial. You have to make decisions based on the law in front of you, but with a compassionate process.

"I think there are some big changes coming to the criminal justice system in Daviess County in this election cycle. I'm excited to be a part of that change and to continue to serve the people of Daviess County."

JAY WETHINGTONWethington became Daviess Commonwealth's Attorney in 1995 and served in that position until he ran unopposed for Circuit Court judge in 2007. As Commonwealth's Attorney, Wethington was the county's led prosecutor on felony cases and supervised a staff of deputy prosecutors.

Wethington said when he was Commonwealth's Attorney, he worked with then Daviess Circuit Judge Tom Castlen to establish the county's Drug Court program.

"For seven of those years, I was also the Drug Court judge," Wethington said.

The Drug Court judge works with treatment providers and people assigned to the court, keeping people on their rehabilitation programs. The Drug Court judge can be a source of encouragement for people making progress in rehabilitation, while also having the ability to enforce court-ordered treatment plans.

Drug Court was needed to help the county deal with rising cases of substance abuse, Wethington said.

"In the 1990s, we saw an explosion of methamphetamine," he said. "What we were seeing was that addiction happens to good people. Drug Court was a good alternative for us, to keep from sending people to prison for addiction."

Wethington said he still works to get clients who can benefit from treatment into rehabilitation.

"We are trying to get people's attention about addiction" and treatment, he said.

Substance abuse is not a small issue. Wethington said "80%, at least" of the criminal offenses coming though Circuit Court are connected in some way to drug abuse.

"I have changed the way I judge over time, based on my experience," Wethington said. "I take a different approach to cases that involve violence than cases that involve addiction.

"I have served on the Oasis (domestic violence shelter) board of directors, and I've served on the St. Joseph Peace Mission board and Boulware (Mission). I have seen the ravages of drug abuse and addiction.

"If you are not involved in those programs, you're missing out as a judge. You're missing out on the opportunity to protect the public from real harm. Drug addiction has caused real harm in our community."

Wethington said, "if you're proactive (as a judge), you can have a direct effect on the community."

Wethington said his experience does impact how he handles certain cases.

"I have a different approach toward domestic violence, because I was a prosecutor and served on Oasis, and I know the effect it has on children, who are the unspoken victims of it," he said. "I do what I can to protect the children and the victim and encourage them to get counseling."

Wethington said he is a member of the executive committee for the Circuit Court Judges Association, which is working on creating procedures to continue remote hearings "without legislative interference."

Remote hearings can be burdened by technical challenges and raise procedural issues, he said.

Some court hearings, like scheduling conferences, will continue to be done remotely, Wethington said. But attorneys are given the option of having in-person appearances if needed, he said.

"In the beginning I told attorneys, 'if you want a witness here (in court), I'll bring the witness here,' " Wethington said.

Wethington said when a defendant is first placed in drug treatment by the court, he tries to impose on them the importance of staying with the program and the likelihood they'll return to jail if they try to drop out. Wethington said he regularly sees people who were defendants but are now in recovery due to court intervention.

"It's very humbling," Wethington said. "The first thing I want them to know is I'm glad to see them and to see they are doing well. I ask them how they feel and if they're proud of themselves. That makes me realize I'm doing something right."

