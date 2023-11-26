Wetlands are appearing around the Salton Sea. Could this be a natural solution?

Camila Bautista with Audubon California takes a water sample from an emerging wetland area near the former shoreline of the Salton Sea near Bombay Beach, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023.

About 3 miles east of Bombay Beach, and a half-mile back from the Salton Sea’s receding shoreline, the crunchy exposed playa gives way from a mostly empty white landscape to more and more native vegetation, and then suddenly a few shallow ponds appear, surrounded by dense vegetation.

The Bombay Beach wetlands are an unexpected side effect of the shrinking sea, and Audubon California is eyeing this phenomenon as at least a partial solution to the complex issues at the Salton Sea.

Proposals abound aimed at mitigating the effects of the sea’s quickly receding shoreline, from importing water from Mexico’s Sea of Cortez (still just an idea) to the state’s 4,000-acre habitat restoration along the sea’s southern edge (nearing completion). But near Bombay Beach, this wetland habitat appeared all on its own, without any feats of engineering or years of environmental study. As it recedes, drainages that historically flowed in can no longer reach the Salton Sea’s edge. Instead, this water is pooling into wetlands along the playa. Audubon California believes these “emerging wetlands” could play a key role in the sea’s future, and is starting on a project near Bombay Beach to protect existing emerging wetlands and facilitate expansion.

Frank Ruiz, Salton Sea program director for Audubon California, and Michael Cohen, a senior researcher with the Pacific Institute who has spent decades focused on the Colorado River basin and the Salton Sea, both separately described emerging wetlands as a “less sexy” approach to the Salton Sea to The Desert Sun.

“The Salton Sea that’s full of water is already gone. We want to embrace the new future for the Salton Sea, and perhaps this is that new future, a little water here and there, native plants covering up dust. It may not be the sexiest idea for a lot of people,” said Ruiz, who has long been opposed to the idea of importing water to the sea. “A lot of people subscribe to the idea of importing water because they want to say, ‘More water, more water.’ But there is no more water.”

Frank Ruiz with Audubon California explains the makeup of the former shoreline of the Salton Sea near Bombay Beach, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023.

Audubon is in the early stages of its Bombay Beach Wetland Project, a roughly 800-acre project that aims to stabilize, preserve, and enhance the emerging wetland in the area. Audubon is aiming for a groundbreaking by the end of next year and a completion date by the end of 2026.

The state plans on counting those 800 acres toward its targets under the Salton Sea Management Program, which sets a goal of 30,000 acres of projects by 2028. Now about halfway to that deadline, the state is supposed to have 11,500 total completed acres of habitat and dust-suppression projects by the end of 2023.

These projects fall into two categories: aquatic habitat like wetlands and dust suppression like planted vegetation. So far, a total of just 368 acres are considered completed, which is defined as "flooded for aquatic habitat and planted and irrigated for vegetation enhancement dust suppression projects."

Interim dust control measures are in place for another 5,356 acres of projects under construction. The state’s 4,100-acre Species Conservation Habitat Project, the largest project at the sea to date, should have construction completed by the end of this year, but only 130 acres will be flooded initially. The rest of the project likely won't be flooded until after an expansion project that would add roughly another 3,000 to 5,000 acres.

Mimicking nature

Meanwhile, at least a few more years of studies are expected before a long-term solution (or solutions) are selected to implement at the sea. A wide range of concepts have been proposed, including building and filling a narrow “perimeter lake” around the edge of the exposed lakeshore, splitting the lake in two, building desalination plants, or importing water from the Sea of Cortez, among other proposals.

With slow progress on existing efforts at the sea, Ruiz believes tapping into and expanding the emerging wetlands could serve as a cost- and time-effective solution, and importantly, a “very minimal water” approach to the Salton Sea, by using the drainage water that’s already in the area rather than bringing in water from elsewhere.

“This vegetation and these ponds all naturally occur here, and that’s something we are really trying to take advantage of,” Ruiz said, gesturing toward the wetland. “We want to mimic nature, and this project is less engineering-focused for two reasons. One, we don’t have all the money in the world, we’re a nonprofit with limited resources. And secondly, we want to mimic the ways that nature is already providing habitat for a variety of different types of birds and wildlife.”

Emerging wetlands are forming along the former shoreline of the Salton Sea just southeast of Bombay Beach, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023.

The Bombay Beach Wetland has emerged in an area where three drainages converge from businesses further north, including the Fountain of Youth Spa and RV Resort and the Pacific Aquafarms fishery, according to Camila Bautista, Audubon’s project manager for the Bombay Beach Wetland Project.

Unable to reach all the way to the sea now that the shoreline is farther away, the three drainages now flow into several small shallow ponds to form about 225 acres of wetland habitat. Audubon estimates that there are roughly 6,000 acres of these types of newly emerging wetlands around the Salton Sea, produced by outflows from agriculture or other businesses or from natural seeps from springs.

“Nature is already doing the work, if we can just enhance these wetlands rather than destroying them and creating more expensive wetlands, we can find a way to manage them,” Ruiz said.

Managing the emerging wetlands will take some engineering, however. Audubon envisions building a series of small connected ponds that water can flow through, with soil conditions optimized so that some water can percolate through the soil to quench the thirst of surrounding vegetation, while also not letting the soil be so permeable that the wetlands quickly disappear.

Bautista estimates outflow from the businesses to the ponds equals about 3,000 acre-feet of water each year. A “drop in the bucket” compared to other projects at the sea, Ruiz says the 3,000 acre-feet could support about 1,000 acres of wetlands if Audubon facilitated the water being spread further across multiple shallow ponds. A key part of this strategy involves spreading less water across more land, rather than focusing on deep water habitat.

An emerging wetland area near the former shoreline of the Salton Sea near Bombay Beach, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023.

Managing the wetland also will involve removing invasive and thirsty Tamarisk trees, which, if allowed to spread, could suck up the water from the wetlands and take over the landscape.

Ruiz also envisions a trail that community members could use to explore the wetlands, stretching from Bombay Beach to Niland Marina. And if the managed wetland project works, it’s something that he hopes could be scaled up around the sea.

In addition to runoff from fish farms and hot springs resorts in Bombay Beach, agricultural drainage pipes that previously dumped water into the sea are now in some places a half-mile or more from the shorelines, resulting in additional emerging wetlands.

Like Ruiz, Cohen believes that capturing this water and spreading it out could cover more playa and minimize dust emissions. As water becomes increasingly scarce in the drying West, at least some runoff toward the sea is expected to continue, says Cohen, making these shallower wetlands feel like a future that’s within reach — even if they’re “not very sexy” compared to a restored or full-sized Salton Sea.

