Chilly with spot rain Thanksgiving Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A slightly unsettled weather pattern will be with us today through the upcoming weekend, but focus will stay more on the chilly temperatures rather than the meager rain chances.

Thanksgiving Day Weather Details

Morning lows: mid-30s to low 40s

Afternoon highs: mid-50s to low 60s

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Sky conditions: Cloudy most of the day, but some late day breaks of sun before sunset

Rain chance: 20% for areas near and especially east of I-35 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., but very light in coverage and intensity (most stay dry)

Rain totals: Only a few hundredths of an inch at most

Dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere may have the radar looking wetter than what actually reaches the ground, but some light rain is still possible. Our advice – plan for a few sprinkles but no need to rearrange any Thanksgiving activities.

Friday into the Weekend

Black Friday will be cool and mainly cloudy to begin the day. By late morning the sun is coming allowing for a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a low rain chance by evening. Rain chances are highest (30%) Saturday night. They drop back to 20% during the first part of the day on Sunday.

Another cold front will pass through the area Sunday. That will knock temperatures out of the 60s and into the 50s for most. That said, plan for a cold finish to November.

NWS Austin to start issuing ‘Ice Storm Warnings’

NEW BLOG: NOAA updates December, winter forecasts

Winter Weather Outlook: What a strong El Niño could mean for rainfall and ice risk

Austin Interactive Weather Stats (2023)

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stay up-to-date with the First Warning Weather team

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.