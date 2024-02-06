Wetumpka 'cat ladies' file federal lawsuit against city over 2022 arrest

WETUMPKA − Two Wetumpka women have filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging city officials, including the mayor, singled them out for arrest for caring for feral cats.

Beverly Roberts, 86, and Mary Alston, 61, both of Wetumpka, became known nationally and internationally as "the cat ladies" following their arrests in June 2022 after feeding, trapping and then paying for the neutering of feral cats in the city. The women paid for the care of the cats out of their own pockets. The following December they were convicted of misdemeanor charges in Wetumpka Municipal Court.

The women have now filed suit in the Middle District of Alabama, Northern Division, naming Mayor Jerry Willis, Police Chief Greg Benton, Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves and Wetumpka police officers Kameron Ricks, Jason Crumpton and Brenden Foster as defendants.

Justin Edwards, Wetumpka city attorney, did not return an email seeking comment for this story.

A Wetumpka Police officer grabs Mary Alston, 60, by the arm to pull her from her car for arrest on June 25, 2022.

The suit alleges that Willis directed their arrests and that Benton and Reeves acted on the mayor’s orders. The women had angered city officials for “being vocal” about the care of animals in the city and appearing at several city council meetings to complain that the city was not enforcing anti-animal cruelty ordinances on the books, specifically the law banning the chaining or tethering of dogs, the lawsuit states.

The suit argues that the women were arrested under false circumstances. The women were originally charged with criminal trespassing.

They had set up live traps on a vacant lot on Hill Street when they were arrested. The lot is near the Elmore County Courthouse and owned by the county. The suit states a government cannot trespass a person from public property when they have broken no laws. There is no law in Wetumpka banning the feeding or trapping of feral cats.

Roberts and Alston would pay for the cats to be neutered and immunized and then return them back to the areas where they were trapped. They were convicted in municipal court of misdemeanor charges; Roberts for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct and Alston of criminal trespassing and obstructing governmental operations.

They were sentenced to two years probation and a 10-day jail sentence. The jail sentenced was suspended, and they were fined $50 per count and told to pay court costs. They appealed to Elmore County Circuit Court and sought a jury trial. The city later dropped the charges against them.

The lawsuit alleges unlawful seizure and detention, excessive force, malicious prosecution, negligence, wantonness and other counts. A jury trial is wanted and the women are seeking compensatory and punitive damages along with legal fees and costs.

No trial date has been set. Judge Emily Marks has been assigned the suit.

A test of the facts of the case, early on in the process, could determine its future. If Marks determines the defendants were acting in their official capacities, she could throw the suit out.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Wetumpka 'cat ladies' file federal lawsuit against city over arrest