Wetumpka no longer pursuing charges against 'cat ladies'

WETUMPKA - The City of Wetumpka is no longer pursuing criminal charges against two local women in connection with their feeding of stray cats, but the charges can be refiled until June 25.

Beverly Roberts, 84, and Mary Alston, 60 were arrested by Wetumpka police on June 25, on misdemeanor charges. In December, Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney found both women guilty; Roberts of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct and Alston of criminal trespassing and obstructing governmental operations. He sentenced them both to 2 years probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended.

The trial in Wetumpka Municipal Court took about five hours and often devolved into the emotional and bizarre. The women filed an appeal to Elmore County Circuit Court. The date for the trial was pending until Wednesday.

City prosecutor Kenny James filed a motion seeking both cases be "nolle pros" a legal term meaning the city does not wish to continue prosecution at this time, court records show. Circuit Judge Amanda Baxley granted the motions, records show.

Wetumpka Police cameras show the arrest of Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, for trespassing on public land while feeding and capturing cats.

The charges have not been dropped, but Wetumpka prosecutors have one year after their June 25 arrest to reinstate the charges against Roberts and Alston.

James' motions did not have any comments about the city's reasons for taking the steps, and Baxley entered her decision without comment. The women's defense attorneys, Terry Luck and William Shashy, could not be reached for comment. James could not be reached for comment.

News of the women's arrests and convictions drew national and international media attention, with people expressing opposition to their harsh treatment. Police body camera footage entered into evidence showed three police vehicles showed up to arrest the women that day.

Alston and Roberts were known to local authorities for their work feeding stray cats in the downtown area and also trapping them to get neutered or spayed. The women paid for fixing the cats with their own money.

