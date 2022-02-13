Wetumpka police officer on leave after Montgomery arrest on drug, domestic violence charges

WETUMPKA — A Wetumpka police officer is on administrative leave with pay after being arrested Friday on drug and domestic violence charges in Montgomery.

Jeffery Hall, 45, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, said Lt. Raymond Carson, a Montgomery Police Department spokesman. MPD also charged Hall with third-degree domestic violence-assault.

The drug charge is a felony and the domestic violence charge is a misdemeanor.

The Montgomery Advertiser has tightened its standards for reporting crime in recent years and no longer reports on most nonviolent felonies and misdemeanors except in narrow circumstances, such as when the accused is in a position of public trust.

Hall was arrested in the 8000 block of Faith Lane, Carson said. Carson did not have information about the type of controlled substance Hall was charged with manufacturing.

Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton confirmed Saturday that Jeffrey Hall is an a Wetumpka officer and had been placed on administrative leave with pay following his arrest. Hall has been on the force about four years working as a detective. Hall had requested to be reassigned to patrol and was shifted to patrol on Feb. 3, he said.

