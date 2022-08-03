Wetumpka woman convicted of felony murder in toddler's death

WETUMPKA — An Elmore County jury deliberated for about an hour Tuesday afternoon before convicting Pamella Shelton of felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of a toddler.

Shelton, 57, of Wetumpka, was the step-grandmother of 2-year-old Rosalie Rawls, court records show. Rosalie died of multiple skull fractures, Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said.

"Our medical expert testified that Rosalie suffered a 'constellation' of skull fractures," Robinson said. "The injuries were the result of blunt force trauma consistent with a high impact traffic crash.

"There was no way these type of injures were sustained by Rosalie falling out of the crib, or falling on the floor. These were extreme injuries and led to her death."

Circuit Judge Bill Lewis revoked Shelton's bond after the verdict was handed down. Sentencing will be later this month.

Aggravated murder is a Class A felony with a punishment range of 10 to 99 years in prison. Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.

This was Shelton's second trial, after her trial in September of 2019 ended in a mistrial. Shelton's attorney, Jennifer Holton, sought the mistrial after prosecutors continued a line of questioning Lewis told them not to while Shelton was on the stand.

