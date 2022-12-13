WETUMPKA — Two women charged with misdemeanors after tangling with Wetumpka police over the feeding of the city's stray cat population were found guilty on all four charges Tuesday.

City Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, each to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended. They were also ordered to each pay $100 in fines, plus court costs.

Roberts was found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Alston was convicted of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

The verdict came after a five-and-a-half hour trial Tuesday in Elmore County. Defense attorneys for the two women say they will appeal the verdict. They have 14 days to do so.

READ MORE:Feeding cats on public property lands Alabama 'cat ladies' in jail

The women were known to local officials for feeding and trapping stray cats in the city. The case has received national attention from animal rights groups that say the treatment of the women was unduly harsh given the circumstances.

On the morning of June 25, Alston was questioned by police while sitting in her car in a vacant lot owned by Elmore County. Roberts arrived at the site later.

Police told Alston to leave the site, saying the city didn't want her feeding cats. Both women noted that feeding the cats on public property was not illegal, but their disagreement with police escalated. Both were ultimately arrested and taken to Elmore County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Wetumpka's 'cat ladies' found guilty on all four charges