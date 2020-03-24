Coronavirus: New York has 'exhausted every option' to tackle outbreak, says Cuomo as cases double every three days

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned the public about the "troubling" situation in the state, as he reveals coronavirus cases are accelerating at a faster rate and doubling every three days.

"We've exhausted every option available to us," the governor said on Tuesday during his daily press briefing.

To combat the spread of the virus, New York state has ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home. It also shut its restaurants, bars, gyms, and other community spaces. Testing ramped up across the state to determine where the spread is happening, with 16,000 people alone tested on Sunday.

Despite all these restrictions, the state is still seeing a sharp increase in cases.

"The rate of new infections is doubling about every three days," he said, adding there are no other restrictions the state can put in place.



The state initially estimated it could need 110,000 hospital beds, but now there is a need for 140,000 beds given how quickly the pandemic is accelerating.





