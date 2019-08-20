We've killed off more than 50% of forest animals on Earth, a new report found — even more evidence of a 6th mass extinction

AP Photo/Juan Karita





Earth's forests are emptying.

Half of their inhabitants have disappeared in the last 40 years, according to a new report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The report tracked populations of 268 species of forest-dwelling birds, mammals, amphibians, and reptiles worldwide between 1970 and 2014 (the most recent year for which data is available). The results showed that forest animal populations have declined by 53% worldwide, and humans are to blame.

More than 80% of all terrestrial animal, plant, and insect species call forests home. However, a combination of habitat destruction, hunting, the spread of invasive species, climate change, and disease are killing off forest animals, the researchers said.

Without those animals, forests can't perform the functions we rely on, since animals pollinate forest plants, disperse seeds, and nourish the soil with their waste.

"Forests depend on an intact animal world to perform functions essential to life," Susanne Winter, a program director at the WWF, told EcoWatch.

Forests help us fight climate change

One of the most critical roles forests play is in mitigating climate change. Trees suck enormous amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air and embed the carbon in their wood and the soil. A recent study found that planting new trees over an area the size of the US could suck away two-thirds of all the carbon dioxide emissions that humans have pumped into the atmosphere.

"Without animals, it is harder for forests to absorb carbon, as tree species important for protecting the climate could be lost without animals," Winter said.

In South America and Africa, for example, many of the tree species that absorb the most carbon rely on large birds and primates to eat their fruits and spread their large seeds, according to the report. Without them, those trees would have difficulty reproducing and forests would lose their best carbon-storing trees.

"Forests are our greatest natural ally in the fight against global warming," Winter said. "If we want to reverse the worldwide decline in biodiversity and prevent the climate crisis, we need to protect the forests and the species living there."

Forests also filter water — as water makes its way to reservoirs or groundwater reserves, the roots and soil in forests separate it from sediment and pollution that it collects along the way. What's more, forests regulate the global water cycle, since trees' leaves, branches, and roots store or release water vapor.