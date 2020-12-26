We've raised the bar on kindergarten. That's a double-edged sword in a pandemic.

What’s the big deal about kindergarten? They’re just finger painting.

I hear that a lot. And indeed, that used to be kindergarten.

But it’s not anymore.

The academic bar is a lot higher now than it was 20 years ago. Back then, lessons focused heavily on colors, basic letter sounds and how to count to 10.

Now, kids are doing basic addition and subtraction, and learning to read and write full sentences.

In many ways, kindergarten is the new first grade. And that has big implications as we muddle through the pandemic.

Kindergarten is more rigorous now

An oft-cited 2016 study shows how much has changed. The study compared survey responses from thousands of kindergarten teachers in 1998, before No Child Left Behind was enacted, and 2010, just as Common Core standards were taking shape. It found that:

Most teachers in 2010 believed students should read by the end of kindergarten, and that students should know the alphabet and how to hold a pencil on arrival. That wasn’t the case in 1998.

Many teachers in 2010 spent more time on advanced reading and math concepts than in 1998, such as sentence structure and probability, and less time on science and social studies.

Fewer classrooms in 2010 had “centers” for kids to dress in costumes or play in a sand or water table, though they were far more common in 1998. But kids in 2010 had more recess time than those in the late 1990s.

More kindergartners took some form of standardized test in 2010 than first-graders did in 1998. Kindergarten teachers that year weren’t even asked about testing.

It’s good to raise the bar. Subsequent research has found that 5- and 6-year-olds can handle more advanced reading and math concepts, and that spending more time on them doesn’t necessarily hamper the social and emotional skills they also need to learn in kindergarten.

But how we do it matters, given the mountain of research that also shows kindergartners predominantly learn through play and hands-on activity. If we’re going to expect more of students, we also must ensure that we are delivering that content in a way that sets them up for success.

COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench

Which brings us to the pandemic.

Already, before life changed in March, woefully few Arizona 4-year-olds were enrolled in preschool. It can be expensive, and many of the more affordable options have limited slots.

That’s a problem, because research suggests students who attend quality preschool programs tend to do better academically and have fewer behavioral problems in elementary school.

Yet even fewer are getting the hands-on preparation they need in Arizona and nationwide, because COVID-19 has closed or moved many programs online.

It’s a similar situation in kindergarten, where enrollment is down 14% statewide this fall — more than other grades. Because kids aren’t required to attend school in Arizona until age 6, it’s believed many parents are keeping their 5-year-olds at home.

That means they could miss kindergarten completely and start school in first grade — which could spell trouble if parents haven’t adequately prepared them for the greater rigor they will face there, as first grade is now the new second grade. State law also mandates that students be proficient readers by the end of third grade or risk being held back.

In-person learning also is a struggle

But schools also are struggling to prepare young learners for this reality. Remote learning has been a challenge for most, because few programs can provide the immersive, hands-on lessons that 5- and 6-year-olds need to grasp more advanced concepts.

In-person programs also have stepped back elements of play-based learning for fear that it might help spread the novel coronavirus. Anecdotally, a lot of students are spending more time at their desks, without circle time or a lot of hands-on activities. Shared items have largely been nixed, and not all schools have the resources to provide individual items for each student.

As a result, worksheets have become even more common.

There has been much hand-wringing among educators about how far students may be falling behind, and not just in kindergarten. A full-court press is expected on lawmakers this January to stop standardized testing, or at least not to count this year’s scores against schools and teachers.

Indeed, the struggles students are facing — not just in Arizona but nationwide — are likely to spur conversations about how we do accountability, and what we expect of students.

With any luck, it also will spur teachers to take a second look at how we are teaching during these most formative years, even during a pandemic.

Joanna Allhands is digital opinions editor at the Arizona Republic, where this column originally appeared. Follow her on Twitter: @joannaallhands.

