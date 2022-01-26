We've turned the corner on omicron and GOP primary for governor could get nasty

Who needs some good news? We've turned the corner on the omicron surge

"Data indicates that we are turning the corner on our COVID-19 disease burden from omicron," said Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County.

Weston said a decline in COVID-19 metrics at the county level coincides with a decline at the state level and, more widely, a decline in our region of the country. "This does correlate with the timeline that we've seen in other parts of the country, and other countries, with respect to that rapid rise followed by the fairly quick decline in omicron cases."

While we've turned the corner, cases and hospitalizations are still high and deaths are very high, with 96 reported Tuesday. And there will be more variants. Take your shot, get boosted, wear a mask when appropriate.

Wisconsin is now projected to take in an additional $2.9 billion over two years

The announcement of the windfall Tuesday came six months after Republicans who control the Legislature passed a state budget that cut more than $2 billion in taxes. The Democratic governor signed that budget and quickly began campaigning for reelection on the tax reductions.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, a Republican from Oostburg, signaled that GOP lawmakers plan to hang onto the money for now and enact additional tax cuts in a year and a half, when they consider the next state budget. That would mean waiting to act until after Evers faces voters. Evers did not detail what he wanted to do with the money but called on lawmakers to act now, not next year.

The state is now expected to end its budget cycle in June 2023 with an extra $3.8 billion in its main bank account. That's $2.9 billion more than was expected as of October.

Kevin Nicholson isn't yet in the GOP race for governor, but he's already shaking up the Republican field

A GOP primary for governor could get nasty. Kevin Nicholson made clear he's planning to run as an insurgent after he admonished the leader of the state Republican Party in front of a Manitowoc County crowd and promised to push him out of his job. In brief video footage of a Manitowoc County Republican Caucus event, Nicholson blasted what he called the "machine" of Wisconsin Republican politics that he claimed was not working to win elections but instead to provide jobs for politicians. "You represent a broken machine — you're part of it," Nicholson told party chairman Paul Farrow in front of the caucus meeting crowd. "It has lost 11 out of 12 races. It will lose the next one if you're allowed to get your way."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney, Reps. Tyler Vorpagel and Shae Sortwell, and Sen. Patrick Testin, a candidate for lieutenant governor, were present Saturday for Nicholson's comments.

The dustup came two days before Republican megadonor Richard Uihlein released a statement suggesting he would spend as much as necessary to elect Nicholson. Uihlein, CEO of Pleasant Prairie-based supply giant Uline, spent $11 million on Nicholson's failed 2018 bid for U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Liz Uihlein, Richard Uihlein's wife, has spent $220,000 on behalf of Kleefisch.

The Money

KOHL'S: An activist hedge fund investor that owns nearly 5% of Kohl's Corp. wants to be closely involved in a possible sale of the company.

OSHKOSH: Oshkosh Defense unveiled Tuesday an electric-hybrid version of its vehicle that's replaced many military Humvees.

LAKE GENEVA: The Driehaus Estate on Lake Geneva sold for $36 million, making it the most expensive home sale in Wisconsin state history.

The Fun Stuff

DUA LIPA: One of the biggest pop stars of recent years will make her Milwaukee debut — just 29 days from now. Dua Lipa — who rose up to the A-list with smash hits like "Don't Start Now," "Levitating" and "Break My Heart" from 2020's platinum-certified "Future Nostalgia" album — will be performing at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23.

1700 PULL UP: Many entrepreneurs wanted it, but only one could have it. The Tandem restaurant will be given to Rosetta Bond and her 1700 Pull Up restaurant, due to open in spring.

The Games

PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers cites Davante Adams tag deadline, vows he won't drag out decision regarding his future.

BUCKS: The Milwaukee Bucks are fighting through the 'dog days' of the NBA schedule in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Around Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN: 16 of the tallest wind turbines in Wisconsin could be coming to Sheboygan County.

A CHANGING FOX VALLEY: Diverse cities, whiter suburbs, dying farms: 5 ways northeast Wisconsin has changed.

Today in Wisconsin History

Arguably Milwaukee's best-known — and definitely best-loved — baseball export, Bob Uecker, was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 26, 1935. After playing at Boys Tech, he was signed as a catcher by the Milwaukee Braves in 1956, and played in the majors from 1962-'67 (lifetime batting average: .200). He has been an announcer with the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971, joining the broadcasters' wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame. - Chris Foran

Today's Weather

Still very cold with a high of 10. Things warm up a bit on Thursday.

