'We've been waiting': McCollem takes top job in Bourne as Cannon readies to leave

BUZZARDS BAY — Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem was sworn in to her new role Monday just as the man who has been filling that position is readying to leave Town Hall.

McCollem, who lives in Plymouth and formerly worked as Plymouth assistant town manager, is the town's fourth top executive in 19 years and the first woman to ever hold the job. Veteran Town Clerk Barry Johnson conducted the swearing-in, just as he has for the three previous Bourne administrators and four interim administrators.

On Monday, his were the first welcoming remarks about McCollem. “We’re glad you’re here,” Johnson said. ‘We’ve been waiting.”

Bourne Town Clerk Barry Johnson on Monday swears in new Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.

McCollem started work just as Acting Administrator Glenn Cannon is preparing to leave “sometime in March” after last week accepting the top job of town administrator in Rochester. He had sought the permanent Bourne job that McCollem now fills, and was due to revert to his regular job as assistant town administrator before he was offered the lead Rochester position.

In September, Rochester Town Administrator Suzanne Szyndlar notified her town’s Select Board that she would not seek a new contract after six years on the job in the community of 13,000 residents.

On Monday, Johnson also congratulated Cannon on his new position and praised his service in Bourne. “You have held it together here,” Johnson told Cannon. “For all of us. You’ve been the ultimate professional.”

Cannon is the former transportation director for the Cape Cod Commission. He has shepherded Bourne Rail Trail design and construction financing in recent years as well as coordinated preparation and delivery of the fiscal 2023 Bourne operating budget to Finance Committee review.

On Monday, McCollem said she was pleased and appreciative of the opportunity, acknowledging warm applause by Town Hall staffers and some department heads.

Bourne's revolving door of town administrators

Bourne has been without a permanent administrator since Anthony Schiavi left in November and the abrupt exit of Acting Administrator Tim King at year’s end.

McCollem resigned her Plymouth job earlier this winter after three years in the position, with no public explanations and an agreement to avoid disparaging comments about what had transpired with selectmen there.

The Bourne offer to McCollem came after a prolonged and uncertain search at times when it came to evaluating top applicants. Oxford Town Manager Jennifer M. Callahan had first been offered the job, then unexpectedly withdrew from the job. A case had been made for Cannon before McCollem was finally chosen.

After Monday's swearing-in, Meier said he thinks McCollem will quickly find her footing in Bourne, even without an assistant administrator for a while because of Cannon’s departure. He said there is much work to consider, notably filling vacancies and Town Meeting preparation.

There are also wider town issues evolving, including a growing housing situation with people who sold their homes or canceled their leases but have nowhere to go while awaiting occupancy in the troubled Calamar Apartments, which may open sometime later this year in Buzzards Bay.

There is also site-assignment review for the Bourne landfill expansion; a recall effort targeting a School Committee member; the long-discussed need for succession planning in the upper reaches of town government; state/federal planning for new canal bridges; and the decades-long search for a suitable fire station site south of the Bourne Bridge.

